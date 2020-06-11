Maye Musk shares life experiences, SpaceX launch and the one thing she can’t live without
Maye Musk became a Covergirl spokesmodel at 69, she’s a grandmother of 12 and also the mother of Elon Musk. She recently spoke on Zoom to women at Dress for Success Houston to share her story not only of accomplishments but of struggle. Musk says there was a time in her life when she lived paycheck to paycheck hoping to make ends meet and was also in an abusive marriage. Musk chronicles her life story in her new book “A Woman Makes a Plan: Advice for a Lifetime of Adventure, Beauty, and Success.” Watch the video above to hear Courtney chat with Musk about her life, the recent SpaceX launch, and some beauty items she can’t live without.
