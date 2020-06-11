Cool down in the hot Houston heat with this easy boozy popsicle recipe

HOUSTON – Gonna state the obvious here folks: It’s HOT during the summertime in Houston.

So whether you’re hanging out by the pool, watching your kid’s baseball game, or having a small socially distant get-together, an adult boozy popsicle is the perfect way to cool down on those scorching hot summer days!

We know there are tons of pop-tail recipe’s out there, but Lauren Kelly and her boyfriend Gabriel are showing us one of their favorites, which is also one of the simplest to make.

It’s called the TROPICAL TEQUILA SUNRISE pop-tail, and these are just as pretty as they are delicious! (OH, they are for adults only, sorry kids)

Best part? You only need FOUR ingredients:

2 cups of pineapple juice

3/4 cup of tequila

1/4 cup of grenadine

1 lb of fresh pineapple, peeled and pureed (optional)

Here’s what you’re going to do:

Combine the pineapple juice and tequila into a mixing pitcher. (add in the fresh pineapple here if you’d like to do so) Once mixed, pour the mixture into any popsicle tray or mold you prefer, and fill it 3/4ths of the way. Pour 1 teaspoon of grenadine into each tray. (the grenadine will sink to the bottom because it’s more dense than the pineapple juice and tequila, giving it that tropical color look) Freeze overnight.

And that’s all there is to it! This recipe says it will make 32 ounces, so the amount of popsicles you get from this totally depends on the trays/molds you use. Thanks to RealFoodByDad for posting this super simple recipe, we love it!