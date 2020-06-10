The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – We’re wrapping up our Cool Schools 2019 -2020 season brought to you by Go Public Gulf Coast with a final message of gratitude, goodbyes and fond memories from a few of our Cool Schools districts.

Ms. Barron and Ms. Nguyen of Fort Bend ISD made a cute video for their students. The two teachers recreated a popular song from a Disney movie with hopes that the message would boost the spirits of everyone while in quarantine.

Fort Bend, Alief and Cleveland ISD say goodbye to the class of 2020. (KPRC)

Alief ISD recognizes all their parent partner MVP’s that are doing the most at home. The district thanks them for going above and beyond to engage their kids in learning during the campus closures.

Finally, the Cleveland ISD Transportation Department honored the class of 2020 with a big display to congratulate all their hard work.

To learn more about Houston-area public school districts, click here.

