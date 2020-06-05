Klein, Barbers Hill and Needville ISD give graduating students big send off

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Klein Community Comes Together to Honor Seniors in Drive-Thru Photoshoot DeMontrond Collision hosted a free, two-day, social distancing-approved, drive-thru photoshoot for more than 600 Klein ISD seniors on Friday and Saturday. The event was a safe way to honor our graduates and their amazing accomplishments. Read more: https://news.kleinisd.net/2020/05/23/klein-community-comes-together-to-honor-seniors-in-drive-thru-photoshoot/ Posted by Klein ISD on Saturday, May 23, 2020

Business partners of Klein ISD, including DeMontrond Collision, Cormier’s Kitchen and D-Leecious Bites, hosted a free drive-thru photoshoot for seniors. The event, which followed social distancing guidelines, provide more than 600 students with a free custom portrait as well as catered food.

Barbers Hill ISD, Needville and Klein ISD give the Class of 2020 a big send off. (KPRC)

Barbers Hill ISD set up an elaborate display to honor graduates for achieving this major milestone. Super-sized senior portraits were placed prominently on a school campus to congratulate the students on their accomplishment.

Needville High School of Needville ISD surprised their top 10 students, including Salutatorian Abbey Myska, to congratulate them on their class rankings. The students received a personal delivery of yard signs by Principal Steve Adamson and other school administrators.

