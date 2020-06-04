Texas designer shows how to make the perfect workspace when your desk is also your dining table

HOUSTON – If you’re planning to work from home for the foreseeable future, it may be time to upgrade your current work setup. Lee Crowder, Taylor Morrison Design Gallery and Model Home Branding Manager, shares tips to help improve your home workspace on a budget.

“We don’t want anyone to go buy anything. We want you to use what you have at home,” said Crowder.

Here’s a helpful list to make your home workspace work best for you. For the full interview, watch the video above.

Lee Crowder, Taylor Morrison Design Gallery and Model Home Branding Manager, shares tips to help improve your home workspace on a budget. (KPRC)

WORKING WITH WHAT YOU HAVE

Poor posture? Elevate your monitor with books or other stable flat objects to keep you screen at eye level. A keyboard try will also help with arm placement.

Make your own standing desk by utilizing those stacks of Amazon boxes piling up by your front door. This setup can be used sporadically throughout the day to allow yourself breaks from sitting.

Don’t splurge on an ergonomic chair. Just place a pillow or rolled towel between your lower back and the back of the chair, then elevate your feet on one of those handy Amazon packages.

WHEN YOU WORK WHERE YOU EAT

Storage is key. Have a dedicated place near your work area where all work items can be put up at the end of the day. This visual cue also helps maintain a healthy work-life balance.

Can’t put everything away in the middle of the day for lunch? Take your meal outside. This will also help you mentally disconnect and refresh before tackling the second half of your day.

Laptops, files and school work should not be left around the house outside of working hours. Communicate the importance of decluttering the eating area when work is done to all household members.

LET THERE BE LIGHT

A survey found that employees rank natural light as the most important part of their workspace.

Natural light aids in alertness, productivity and overall well-being

If you’re lacking in light, try changing your bulbs to LED daylight bulbs or adding more task lights

You can also increase the brightness on your computer monitor

DECORATING TIPS TO BOOST PRODUCTIVITY

A happy workspace is a productive workspace. Personalize your area with photos or special mementos.

Relocate some of your favorite home decor to your workspace.

Real plants and/or fresh flowers always help brighten up a space. Bonus: plants are shown to boost concentration and reduce stress.

