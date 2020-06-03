Local musician Leroy Cook stays Houston Strong to continue the conversation

Local musician Leroy Cook inspires and motivates people on a daily basis.

Lauren Kelly was a co worker of his for many years, and his big infectious laugh had people asking for him all the time. You are a better person if you know Leroy Cook.

We asked Leroy to join us in helping to educate and guide others in fighting to end racial discrimination.

Whether is starts with a post on social media, joining a march/protest, or donating to a charity, every voice and action counts.

Watch as Leroy chats about getting the conversation going, his experience at the march for George Floyd downtown, and how to stay hopeful, positive, and proactive.