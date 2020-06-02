Tip Tuesday: Take care of your HVAC system by learning more about how it all works

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – During an air conditioner service call, homeowners have the opportunity to talk directly with a technician about what potential problems they may see, how the system works and any specific maintenance or care instructions they should follow. Now, the time to get your home’s air conditioner ready for the summer heat. One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating of Houston is offering $69 air conditioner tune-ups right now. Contact the HVAC professionals at One Hour for more information.