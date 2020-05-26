Happy Campers is a one-stop-shop for parents to find the perfect summer camps for their kids

HOUSTON – Happy Campers Founder and CEO, Sabrina Miskelly, has two energetic boys and a husband that works full time. In the summer, like many parents, she needs her kids to go to day camps so they could go to work...but the process of searching for the best ones took hours.

The idea behind Happy Campers is a one-stop-shop for parents to find the perfect summer camps and activities for their kids. Think of it like an Airbnb, but for camps. You can search by different criteria, create a schedule, add camps to your cart, fill out forms and pay in one place.

Sadly, some popular camps have cancelled their summer programs out of precaution this year, but there are still plenty of camps that are offering on-site sessions and virtual camps!

If your kids like theater: AD Players and Christian Youth Theater are still doing in-person camps. If your kids like science: IDEA Lab Kids, Mad Science and the Houston Museum of Natural Science have on-site camps. And if you want your kids to get out into nature: Armand Bayou Nature Center is still hosting its ECOCamp. For athletes, there’s also Albion soccer camps.

Camps are obviously taking extra health and safety precautions. Most are reducing enrollment, practicing social distancing, sanitizing, increasing hand-washing, doing health screening… all or some combination of these things. Some require masks and some won’t. Many are delaying the first few weeks of sessions. It’s really important to find out what your camp is doing to keep your kids safe.

If you don’t feel comfortable going to camp, some camps are going VIRTUAL this year! Many camps like AD Players and Mad Science, are offering in-person or virtual camps, but many have put in a lot of extra effort into creating virtual experiences... like Houston Center for Photography, The Houston Ballet, The Houston Arboretum, Drama Kids, and Crossing Borders Language School.

As camps announce their experiences -- in-person and virtual – Happy Campers will continue to update their list to make things easier for parents! For more info, log onto www.behappycampers.com.