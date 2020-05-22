89ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Houston Life

This Houston restaurant will deliver boozy punch bowls right to your door

Nothing gets the party started like a bowl of spiked punch

Katie Meyers, Executive Producer, Houston Life

Tags: Support Local, Houston Life, Things To Do
Picos restaurant offers boozy punch bowls to-go
Picos restaurant offers boozy punch bowls to-go (KPRC 2020)

HOUSTON – Just when we thought we’d seen it all with socially distant deliveries, another Houston restaurant tops them all.

Houston’s own Picos restaurant is now offering a boozy punch bowl pack available for curbside or delivery.

Each pack comes with the ingredients to make 8 drinks, plus a punch bowl and a ladle.

There are six different flavors available:

  • Paloma
  • Punta Cana
  • Jalapeño Pineapple Lemonade
  • Oxacan Mule
  • Hibiscus San Miguel
  • Mexican Sex on the Beach

The packs cost $56 each, which equals $7 per drink.

You can order online at Picos.net - just select the Bar Picos menu.

Cheers to a weekend that packs a punch!

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: