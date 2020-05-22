This Houston restaurant will deliver boozy punch bowls right to your door

HOUSTON – Just when we thought we’d seen it all with socially distant deliveries, another Houston restaurant tops them all.

Houston’s own Picos restaurant is now offering a boozy punch bowl pack available for curbside or delivery.

Each pack comes with the ingredients to make 8 drinks, plus a punch bowl and a ladle.

There are six different flavors available:

Paloma

Punta Cana

Jalapeño Pineapple Lemonade

Oxacan Mule

Hibiscus San Miguel

Mexican Sex on the Beach

The packs cost $56 each, which equals $7 per drink.

You can order online at Picos.net - just select the Bar Picos menu.

Cheers to a weekend that packs a punch!