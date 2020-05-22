This Houston restaurant will deliver boozy punch bowls right to your door
Nothing gets the party started like a bowl of spiked punch
HOUSTON – Just when we thought we’d seen it all with socially distant deliveries, another Houston restaurant tops them all.
Houston’s own Picos restaurant is now offering a boozy punch bowl pack available for curbside or delivery.
Each pack comes with the ingredients to make 8 drinks, plus a punch bowl and a ladle.
There are six different flavors available:
- Paloma
- Punta Cana
- Jalapeño Pineapple Lemonade
- Oxacan Mule
- Hibiscus San Miguel
- Mexican Sex on the Beach
View this post on Instagram
Drinkable arrangements! Yes please!!! Each punch bowl pack comes with your own disposable punch bowl, ladle, all juices, cut fruit and Liquor! 8 Cocktails under $8 each!!! Start livin your life right!! B . . Link in Bio to order! Or call! ☎️ 832-831-9940 . . . #punch #bowl #party #packs #best #delicious #mexican #fiesta #cocktail #cocktails #drinks #ohyes #yes #innovative #fun #family #friends #instagood #instadaily #instadrink
The packs cost $56 each, which equals $7 per drink.
You can order online at Picos.net - just select the Bar Picos menu.
Cheers to a weekend that packs a punch!
