Scavenger Hunt: Here are 11 Wildflowers to look for in Houston
HOUSTON – April showers certainly brought us some beautiful May flowers. As Houston’s weather continues to shine and provide us with lots of clear blue skies, these wildflowers are sprouting and ready for any social media post.
While there are plenty of things to do in Houston and the greater area, we wanted to stop and appreciate Mother Nature’s beautiful scenery. We found a few places to visit in the city, now it’s your time to find these little beauties sprouting.
Here are 11 wildflowers to look for in Houston.
Houston Arboretum & Nature Center
Gaillardia pulchella
Purple Passionflower
American Basketflower
4501 Woodway Dr. Houston, TX 77024
(713) 681-8433
More Info: houstonarboretum.org
Mercer Botanical Gardens
Hibiscus Coccineus
Plumeria
22306 Aldine Westfield Rd, Humble, TX 77338
(713) 274-4160
More Info: hcp4.net/parks/mercer/
Houston Audubon
Buttonbush Flower
440 Wilchester Blvd. Houston, TX 77079
Phone(713) 932-1639
More Info: houstonaudubon.org
Hermann Park
Nasturtiums
1700 Hermann Dr. Houston, TX 77004
(713) 524-5876
More Info: hermannpark.org
Rice University
Azaleas
6100 Main St.
Houston, TX 77005 (713) 935-2663
More Info: rice.edu
Texas Blue Bonnets
T.C. Jester Park
4201 T.C. Jester Blvd. Houston, TX 77018
(832) 395-7000
Pro Tip: White Oak Bayou between 18th and 43rd streets
Tulips
Bayou Bend
6003 Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77007
(713) 639-7750
More Info: mfah.org
Pro Tip: Try East of the Jackson Hill Bridge South
Happy flower hunting!
