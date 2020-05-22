Scavenger Hunt: Here are 11 Wildflowers to look for in Houston

Please visit individual websites for more information on hours and the latest COVID-19 updates.

HOUSTON – April showers certainly brought us some beautiful May flowers. As Houston’s weather continues to shine and provide us with lots of clear blue skies, these wildflowers are sprouting and ready for any social media post.

While there are plenty of things to do in Houston and the greater area, we wanted to stop and appreciate Mother Nature’s beautiful scenery. We found a few places to visit in the city, now it’s your time to find these little beauties sprouting.

Here are 11 wildflowers to look for in Houston.

Houston Arboretum & Nature Center

Gaillardia pulchella

Purple Passionflower

American Basketflower

4501 Woodway Dr. Houston, TX 77024

(713) 681-8433

More Info: houstonarboretum.org

Mercer Botanical Gardens

Compass plant also known as Slender Rosinweed found at Mercer Botanic Gardens (Mercer Botanic Gardens)

Hibiscus Coccineus

You don’t need to hop on a spacecraft to visit the stars! ✨✨✨The stunning Texas STAR hibiscus (Hibiscus coccineus) blooms each summer at Mercer! #StarWarsDay #MayTheFourthBeWithYou #Hibiscus Posted by Mercer Botanic Gardens on Monday, May 4, 2020

Plumeria

🌱Wake Up Your Plumeria!🌱 It’s that time of year! Plumeria are waking from their winter dormancy. It’s time to bring... Posted by Mercer Botanic Gardens on Monday, April 6, 2020

22306 Aldine Westfield Rd, Humble, TX 77338

(713) 274-4160

More Info: hcp4.net/parks/mercer/

Houston Audubon

Buttonbush Flower

440 Wilchester Blvd. Houston, TX 77079

Phone(713) 932-1639

More Info: houstonaudubon.org

Hermann Park

Nasturtiums

1700 Hermann Dr. Houston, TX 77004

(713) 524-5876

More Info: hermannpark.org

Rice University

Azaleas

6100 Main St.

Houston, TX 77005 (713) 935-2663

More Info: rice.edu

Texas Blue Bonnets

T.C. Jester Park

4201 T.C. Jester Blvd. Houston, TX 77018

(832) 395-7000

Pro Tip: White Oak Bayou between 18th and 43rd streets

Tulips

Bayou Bend

6003 Memorial Dr. Houston, TX 77007

(713) 639-7750

More Info: mfah.org

Pro Tip: Try East of the Jackson Hill Bridge South

Happy flower hunting!

Captured some beautiful photos? Shoot me an email for a chance to be featured in this article!