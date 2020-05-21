15 of your best throwback prom photos with enough big hair to take you back in time

With everyone finally getting to home projects they’ve been putting off forever, there’s no better time than right now to organize those old photo albums and take a trip down memory lane.

First stop: PROM!

We asked our viewers to submit their best throwback prom photos on the Houston Life Facebook page, and they did not disappoint. (wait until you guys see the very last photo!)

So grab that big 'ol bottle of LA Looks styling gel, your favorite Boyz II Men CD, and let’s go!

Jennifer Aguilera Sullivan, Mayde Creek High School 2001

Karen Swanson Jones, Galena Park High 1988

Frances Gaeta “My Senior portrait from 1978 (!). I went to my prom with my cousin and hated my prom dress so all the prom photos are from far away...”

Jessie Longoria, Prom 2005. "I opted for a corset and fishnets instead of a big, fancy prom dress. I was too punk rock even then.”

Heather Red Muster, Class of 1991 Spring Woods High

Kara Lynn Lindsay “My 8th grade graduation. My Mom made my dress and my aunt did my hair!”

Lisa Wykel “Cy Fair High School Class of 1989! Go Bobcats!”

Melissa Jones - Her date was Alan Morlan and he was Prom King ’83 at Lake Dallas HS. “Go Falcons!”

Barbara Cassity Audish, Prom 1966 Jesse Jones High School

Cindy Spruill Billings “(I thought i should crop him out......) 1983....almost the end of hoop skirts”

Carol Gonzales “OMG Prom 1986 - permed hair - we had 10 in our graduating Senior class (1 was a foreign exchange student)”

Nancy Dilbert Holverson, Prom 1979. “No big hair in Latrobe, PA.”

Kyla Reese O’Dell, Prom 1973 Magnolia High School New Martinsville West Virginia

Lesa Bruce Crabtree, Prom 1974 at Sam Rayburn High School in Pasadena

Judy Gibson Latour Lucas “OMG!!! We were a rockin’ couple from the sticks!”