Need help creating a virtual birthday party? This Houston company does the hard work for you

HOUSTON – Searching for ideas on how to make your child’s birthday party special while social distancing? You’re not alone!

Insert POP: a virtual party planner.

POP stands for Place of Play, and according to their website:

“Founded by parents and for parents, Place of Play (“POP”) exists to thoughtfully serve parents with young children, by putting the needs and desires of parents first, as they seek to create joyful family experiences and long-lasting memories.”

Houston Life Correspondent Dee Brown worked with the company to plan her son Dylan’s 5th birthday party.

You can learn more about her experience in the video above, and visit POP’s website for more information.

Happy party planning, parents!