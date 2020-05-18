At Houston Laughter Yoga, keep calm and laugh on

HOUSTON – Have you ever heard of laughter yoga? If you think you’ll just be laughing the whole time, then you’re wrong!

Houston Laughter Yoga founder Lainie Diamond is behind the first public laughter yoga classes in Houston through the Jung Center. In her classes, you’ll learn breathing-movement exercises that people of all professions, ages, and abilities can do.

Laughter yoga is great for mental, physical and spiritual health. It oxygenates the brain and the body, greatly strengthens the immune system, and restores joy and well-being. There are no floor exercises, so no yoga mats or exercise clothing needed.

Lainie teaches laughter yoga to numerous groups and individuals, teaching them how to breathe and move: which utilizes breathing, and laughter.

We dare you to watch the Houston Life team try laughter yoga…and not give us a good laugh!

For more info, visit http://houstonlaughteryoga.com.