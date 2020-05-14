You won’t believe what this Houston woman found with her baby kittens
HOUSTON – Two weeks ago Houstonian Crystal Greer’s cat, Catahoochie, gave birth to four kittens.
Tuesday morning, she went to check on them and was shocked at what she found.
“I went to check on them, and there were five,” said Greer. “I wasn’t wearing my glasses so I had to do a double check. There’s an ugly nose on that one!”
Inside the box, one of the furry felines was, in fact, a baby possum.
“It was, ‘Oh my gosh! What do we do now?’ Mama kitty was being very vocal. Making sure that I didn’t touch her new baby, which we called the step-child. It alarmed me but also made me a bit proud of her,” said Greer.
Greer still isn’t sure how the baby possum ended up in the box, but thinks the mama cat may have made a mix up.
‘It was so similar in size to the kittens and when we removed it, she was being very verbal and didn’t want us doing that.”
Greer has since removed the possum and given it its own cardboard box. She has no plans to raise it as a kitten at this time.
If you find an orphaned, injured or sick wild animal you can contact The Wildlife Center of Texas for more information.
