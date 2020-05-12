Houston’s Two Tequila Sisters create beautiful, one-of-a-kind denim jackets

HOUSTON – There’s just something about grabbing a denim jean jacket and adding it to your outfit that feels like the perfect accessory, right?? Well, what if you had a CUSTOMIZED jean jacket?!

The Two Tequila Sisters have been creating beautiful, one-of-a-kind denim jean jackets (and vests) for a little over 3 years now, and the process of making them is just as fun as wearing the finished product.

The two local business partners, Debbie Rank and Eryn Elliott, operate out of their studio, and normally you’d have the option of creating your jacket there or online. Now it’s strictly online, but just as fun!

You pick all of the patterns, badges, accessories, theme, letters, and rhinestones that you want, then the ladies will put it together for you.

It’s a super fun process, and these jean jackets make great gifts for anyone!