May is Stroke Awareness Month, here’s everything you need to know to reduce your risk

HOUSTON – Did you know that stroke is the nation’s fifth leading cause of death?

While covid-19 may be on everyone's mind, May is Stroke Awareness Month, so we're dispelling common stroke myths and sharing what you can do to reduce risks.

Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, affiliated UTHealth Neurosciences Physician, Dr. Anjail Sharrief, who is also part of the UTHealth Stroke Institute shares more.