The Original Marini’s Empanada House in Houston is open for dine in

HOUSTON – In 1971, Marcello and Pelusa Marini opened their first restaurant named “Marini’s Empanada House” between Westheimer and Montrose, and for two decades they were recognized for their empanadas as being “the best empanadas in the world.”

In 1985 that business went down in flames, and the Marini family lost everything.

Years passed, but Marcello, along with his wife Pelusa, decided to reopen their business with the help of Houstonians.

As the state slowly reopens, Marini’s has reopened its doors for customers to dine inside. They are taking the necessary precautions and limiting their number of guests, making sure each table is spaced 6 feet apart, as well as continuing to sanitize and thoroughly clean the entire restaurant.

The COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll, but our friends at The Original Marini’s Empanada House are ready to see you all again!