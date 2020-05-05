Drink local with Houston’s own premium tequila

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – From margaritas to ranch water, this line of high-quality tequilas is the perfect complement to your favorite cocktail.

Titanium Tequila is a national tequila brand that started right here in Houston.

Their quality craftsmanship and distinct smooth flavor is what sets them apart from other tequilas on the market.

Titanium Tequilas is Houston's own premium tequila brand (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Their tequila is made from 100% Tequilana Blue Weber Agave Tequila.

Titanium Tequila offers four different types of tequilas, including Blanco, Reposado, Anejo and Ultra Aged.

Titanium Tequilas is Houston's own premium tequila brand (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

Robert Tijerina, president and owner of Titanium Tequila, recommends using their Blanco tequila for a smooth skinny margarita.

Titanium Tequilas is Houston's own premium tequila brand (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

And when in Texas, you have to know how to make a ranch water cocktail!

Titanium Tequila is Houston's own premium tequila. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

You can find Titanium Tequila at local liquor stores, and you can always ask for it by name at bars, restaurants or wherever you buy your liquor from.

For more information, visit their website.