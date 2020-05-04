DIY Mother’s Day gifts that come from the heart
HOUSTON – Are you on the look out for the perfect Mother’s Day gift?
If you’re trying to avoid the stores right now and are stumped on what to get mom this year for Mother’s Day, why not make her something homemade?!
It’s time to get CRAFTY.
Unfortunately, the little ones will not be bringing home darling DIY gifts from school for mom, so we’ve got you covered!
But, whether it’s from a 5-year-old, a teen or from you, upcycling expert, Sarah Teresinski shares 3 memorable upcycling projects everyone can make.
UPCYCLED CINDER BLOCK INTO A PLANTER
MATERIALS NEEDED
- Cinder block or brick paver
- Paint or chalk
- Duct tape
- Succulents, plant, etc.,
DIRECTIONS
- Add one layer of paint over the entire paver
- Use duct tape to create areas you can fill in with as many paint colors as you would like, creating geometric shapes
- Plant flowers or plants of your choice and water
UPCYCLED CANDLE STICK INTO A JEWELRY STAND
MATERIAL NEEDED
- Paint
- One candle holder
- One mailer catalog or any paper you can roll up
- Empty paper towel roll
- Hot glue
- Scissors
- A piece of fabric you like to place around paper holder
DIRECTIONS
- Cut 2 small circles that will cover end of paper towel tube ends along with one rectangle piece that will wrap around paper holder tube once
- Roll up catalog and slide in tube
- Hot glue circles on tub ends and hot glue fabric around tube
- Paint candle stick if desired
- Hot glue fabric covered tube onto the candlestick and let dry
UPCYCLED PLACEMATS INTO A STRAW BAG
MATERIALS NEEDED
- 2 straw circle placemats
- Twine and needle or fabric glue
- Belt or silk scarf
- Scissors
- Duct tape
DIRECTIONS
- Use twine and needle to sew around or fabric glue to glue around both placemats leaving a 12 inch opening on top
- Cut scarf or belting in half and attach by either stitching in place for handles on each side or pull the scarf through the holes already in the placemats on both sides
For more creative projects, follow Sarah on Instagram.
