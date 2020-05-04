DIY Mother’s Day gifts that come from the heart

HOUSTON – Are you on the look out for the perfect Mother’s Day gift?

If you’re trying to avoid the stores right now and are stumped on what to get mom this year for Mother’s Day, why not make her something homemade?!

It’s time to get CRAFTY.

Unfortunately, the little ones will not be bringing home darling DIY gifts from school for mom, so we’ve got you covered!

But, whether it’s from a 5-year-old, a teen or from you, upcycling expert, Sarah Teresinski shares 3 memorable upcycling projects everyone can make.

UPCYCLED CINDER BLOCK INTO A PLANTER

MATERIALS NEEDED

Cinder block or brick paver

Paint or chalk

Duct tape

Succulents, plant, etc.,

DIRECTIONS

Add one layer of paint over the entire paver Use duct tape to create areas you can fill in with as many paint colors as you would like, creating geometric shapes Plant flowers or plants of your choice and water

UPCYCLED CANDLE STICK INTO A JEWELRY STAND

MATERIAL NEEDED

Paint

One candle holder

One mailer catalog or any paper you can roll up

Empty paper towel roll

Hot glue

Scissors

A piece of fabric you like to place around paper holder

DIRECTIONS

Cut 2 small circles that will cover end of paper towel tube ends along with one rectangle piece that will wrap around paper holder tube once Roll up catalog and slide in tube Hot glue circles on tub ends and hot glue fabric around tube Paint candle stick if desired Hot glue fabric covered tube onto the candlestick and let dry

UPCYCLED PLACEMATS INTO A STRAW BAG

MATERIALS NEEDED

2 straw circle placemats

Twine and needle or fabric glue

Belt or silk scarf

Scissors

Duct tape

DIRECTIONS

Use twine and needle to sew around or fabric glue to glue around both placemats leaving a 12 inch opening on top Cut scarf or belting in half and attach by either stitching in place for handles on each side or pull the scarf through the holes already in the placemats on both sides

For more creative projects, follow Sarah on Instagram.