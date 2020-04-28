Color Me Mine paint studios in Cypress offering paint kits to-go

HOUSTON – Here’s a question for you parents: just HOW MANY art projects have your kids completed while staying at home these past few weeks? I’m sure the answers range from 1 - ONE HUNDRED.

Parents have been getting very creative with art creations at home during the quarantine, but Color Me Mine paint studio in Cypress has ceramic paint kits to-go that you can pick up, or have delivered straight to your door.

Color Me Mine’s kits can be completed in the comfort and safety of your home during the Covid event. They provide everything needed when a customer places an order, from paint, to paint brushes, to the ceramic item selected.

The store will be open for customers starting next Tuesday, May 5th from noon-6p. They will also be open Thursday (5/7) and Friday (5/8). Customers wanting to come in need to make an appointment online first cypress.colormemine.com.