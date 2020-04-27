Comedian and Houstonian Michael Yo shares personal battle with COVID-19

HOUSTON – After a scary couple of weeks, Michael Yo is now sharing his personal battle with the coronavirus.

“It was the worst pain I’ve ever felt," said Yo in an interview with Houston Life via Zoom.

Yo said he started feeling rundown and feverish after a few long days of traveling, performing and auditioning in early March.

He self quarantined for 3 days at home in Los Angeles, but on the fourth day, Yo said he couldn’t breathe. His wife called 9-1-1.

“The last thing I remember was my 3 year old watching me through the window, going through this, crying," said Yo. “It was like a movie. I put my hand against the glass and told him it was going to be okay.”

Yo spent 8 days in an isolation unit, only communicating with family there in LA and here in Houston via text and video calls.

He’s now on the road to recovery, but urges everyone to be cautious.

“Please be safe. Please do what your city says to do. And remember - every time you’re not following the rules, you could be affecting someone else.”

You can watch the interview above for more details on his journey.