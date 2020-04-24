KPRC 2 anchor Dominique Sachse shares easy at-home beauty tips

HOUSTON – With 1.19 million subscribers on YouTube who love her tutorials, KPRC 2 anchor Dominique Sachse has become a master in all thing’s beauty.

And since many salons are closed during the COVID-19 crisis, she shared her tips on some of the things many of you have asked for, including lashes and skin care.

“This stay-at-home order that we’ve all been under has really shifted things in terms on what we’re looking for in beauty these days,” said Sachse, who wants to help you keep and maintain a healthy skin and get off your lashes extensions if you still have them.

Here’s some of her recommendations:

1. LASHES:

YouTube (Dominique Sachse)

To remove lashes, use an oil-based cleanser for your face and eyes.

“Rub gently on your lashes so you don’t pull any out,” said Sachse, who shared another way to remover lashes, using a DIY trick.

“Go in your kitchen, go find your olive oil. Take a cotton ball, dip the olive oil in the cotton ball and very loosely and gently start rubbing on your lash line and you will loosen that glue and get those lashes to come off. Obviously, be careful not to get the olive oil in your eye,” she said.

Unfortunately, when you use lashes extensions and they come off, you lose some of your natural lashes and it takes about 6-8 weeks for them to totally grow back.

But to help that process, Sachse suggests you use lash growing serums like Rodan + Fields Lash Boost, $155.

YouTube (Dominique Sachse)

For a money-saving hack, she recommends using castor oil at night-time.

“If you take a brush and dip it. At nighttime, just rub it along the lash line. Those oils will moisturize your lashes and it can prevent lash shedding which promotes the appearance of having more lashes because they’re staying intact,” said Sachse.

2. SKIN CARE

Houston Life (KPRC 2)

These days, a lot of people are stressed, and stress can cause acne, rosacea and eczema flare ups. That’s why Sachse recommends including in our beauty routine products with anti-inflammatory properties like honey, aloe, essential oils and vitamins.

Use products containing aloe, for redness and irritation, calendula to treat burns, rashes and inflammation, and Manuka honey to heal and prevent acne.

YouTube (Dominique Sachse)

Some of Sachse’s favorite products containing these ingredients are:

Honeyskin Ultimate Face and Body Cream

“This has Manuka honey, aloe, along with essential oils vitamins and minerals. Super great and calming for eczema on the skin,” said Sachse.

Power Skin Solutions Bee Venom Super Serum

“This is Power of New Zealand. It has actual bee venom inside. This not only helps the skin, but it has tightening and firming products as well,” said Sachse.

Era Organics Calendula Cream

“It’s great if you have eczema rash or itch,” said Sachse.

3. WASHING AND EXFOLIATING

YouTube (Dominique Sachse)

These processes are extremely important to do at home even though these days you may be wearing less makeup or no makeup at all.

Sachse recommends doing it at least one a week.

“Your skin will talk to you and tell you. Some people will have more sensitive skin than others. So, if you’re sensitive, you get red and irritated easily, start scrubbing once a week. And if you can handle more than that, and especially in our case, with all the makeup that we have to wear, I scrub two and three times a week. I build up to that and I need it,” said Sachse.

For a natural exfoliator that won’t break the bank, Sachse recommends a simple trick you can do at home.

Dominique Sachse (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“Get a pinch of sugar and salt, mix it up in your face soap and now you have an all-natural exfoliator and you didn’t have to spend a dime for it,” said Sachse, who stresses about the importance of exfoliating as part of your beauty routine.

“What I love about scrubbing and removing that dead skin cell is that when you actually start applying your serums and your anti-aging products like your glycolic acid and retinol, they will absorb better into your skin and you’re going to get better results on top of it,” she said.

To see Sachse’s complete interview, watch the video above.

And for more at-home beauty tips, check out the videos in her YouTube channel.