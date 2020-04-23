Get ready for the weekend with these Cocktail Kits To-Go

HOUSTON – If you are far from a mixologist and you want to kick up your quarantine cocktail game, Rainbow Lodge have cocktail kits to go and it’s easy to mix at home.

Look at the six options they have available for you serve at home from their curbside to-go menu!

Cheers!

COCKTAIL KITS TO-GO

MARTINI $40

(Makes 4, 3-oz martinis)

Includes:

• 375mL bottle Belvedere Vodka OR Tanqueray London Dry Gin

• 8 bleu cheese-stuffed olives and four lemon peels soaked in dry vermouth

OLD FASHIONED $40

(Serves 6)

Includes:

• 375mL Woodford Reserve Bourbon

• 6 maraschino cherries and 6 orange peels soaked in bitter-sweet mix

MANHATTAN $40

(Serves 6)

Includes:

• 375mL Woodford Reserve Bourbon

• 6 Luxardo cherries soaked in bitters bitter-vermouth mix

HIBISCUS MARGARITA $40

A Lodge Specialty!

(Serves 6)

Includes:

• 375mL Jose Cuervo Traditional Silver Tequila

• Rainbow Lodge Hibiscus Margarita mix and 8 lime wedges

MIMOSA $35

Includes:

• 750mL Torresella Prosecco

• Orange juice

BLOODY MARY $40

(Serves 6)

Includes:

• 375mL bottle Belvedere Vodka OR Tanqueray London Dry Gin

• Rainbow Lodge Bloody Mary mix

• 6 garnish picks with pickled green bean, pepper-stuffed olive and lime wedge

