Boozy Date Night: Impress your date with these 2 simple cocktails you can make from home

HOUSTON – QUARANTINE COCKTAILS… IT’S A THING!

With social distancing taking over, you may find it difficult to make a date night special without the fancy dinner reservations, we get it!

That’s exactly why we had call in reinforcements. We have just the solution to upgrade your next date.

Reyka Vodka brand ambassador, Trevor Schneider, also known as the cocktail ninja, (you’ll understand why), along with his trusted assistant, also known as his wife, Emily, share 2 easy cocktail recipes that only require 3 ingredients each and you can make from the comfort of your home.

Fancy up your next at-home date with these quarantine cocktails.

CAPRIOSKA

2 oz Reyka Vodka

2 Tsp sugar

6-8 lime quartered

Combine sugar and lime into rocks glass and gently muddle. Add Reyka Vodka, stir and serve.

ICELANDIC ESPRESSO MARTINI

2 oz Reyka Vodka

1 oz Espresso

½ oz simple

Combine all ingredients into cocktail shaker. Shake, strain into martini glass and garnish.

PRO TIPS

If you don’t have a cocktail shaker at home you can use anything with a lid like a Tupperware container or Mason jar. If you don’t have a fancy jigger you can use a measuring cup (2 oz = ¼ cup). Substitute a bar spoon for any spoon, even a butter knife will work!

Reyka Icelandic Vodka Brand Ambassador Trevor Schneider and wife and trusted assistant Emily make cocktailing fun, light-hearted and simple.

LEARN MORE ABOUT TREVOR

Trevor Schneider currently serves as the brand ambassador for Reyka Vodka. Before settling into this role, Trevor was living in New York City, pursuing modeling and acting, working in the hospitality industry where he felt most passionate. Having his extensive hospitality and bartending background, experimenting with cocktails has played a major role in Trevor’s career. Trevor has been dubbed the “Cocktail Ninja,” and he prides himself on creating innovative and interesting cocktails using only the freshest and finest ingredients, some of which he likes to grow himself. With his dynamic and enthusiastic personality, Trevor travels around the country educating both consumers and bartenders about Reyka Vodka, which is made in Iceland with the cleanest natural glacial water and distilled through lava rocks using geothermal energy. He was born and raised in New Jersey and currently resides in Charlotte, North Carolina.

For more recipes, visit Reyka.com or follow Trevor on Instagram. To order Reyka Vodka online, click here.