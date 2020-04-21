Everyday Heroes: service through sewing at Sam Houston State University

HOUSTON – Sam Houston State University College of Health Sciences faculty, staff, and alumni opened the doors to their Family and Consumer Sciences sewing lab so that they could make cloth face shields for anyone who needs one.

The overall goal of their effort is to provide personal protective equipment to students, faculty, staff, custodians, and administration that are in need, since they are now recommended by the CDC.

The lengthy list of Bearkat volunteers (who were more than happy to help) were led by Dr. Rosanne Keathley, assistant chair in the Department of Population Health. She made sure social distancing and sanitation guidelines were closely followed the entire time. Sewing stations were set up 10 feet apart with protective gear, and each sewing station was disinfected on an hourly basis.

A combination of 11 seasoned sewers and non-sewers from across the College of Health Sciences participated in the service project over two days to produce about 100 face shields. Those who don’t sew were busy ironing, measuring, cutting fabric and threading elastic strips and ribbon through the masks, while sewers handled the machines.

Susie Stone, Population Health faculty member said, “Throughout this pandemic experience we have not only been told the facts about this virus, we have been asked to demonstrate kindness and love. The goal of this project is to protect lives and to send the message of human kindness.”