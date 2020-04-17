78ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Houston Life

This adult ice cream truck will deliver frozen cocktails to your Houston home

Local restaurant gets creative to keep business alive during quarantine

Katie Meyers, Executive Producer, Houston Life

Tags: Things To Do, Houston Life, Coronavirus
Houston restaurant Bovine & Barley delivering frozen cocktails via adult ice cream truck
Houston restaurant Bovine & Barley delivering frozen cocktails via adult ice cream truck (BOVINE & BARLEY 2020)

HOUSTON – Yes, you read that right. A frozen cocktail truck is making its rounds in Houston and could be heading to your neighborhood soon.

Houston restaurant Bovine and Barley is behind this innovative idea. Delivery areas include Midtown, Downtown, Montrose, Washington, The Galleria and The Heights.

And on the menu?

  • Moscow Mule
  • Margarita
  • Mezcal Margarita
  • Pina Colada
  • Daquiri
  • Michelada

Prices range from a single serving for $9 all the way to $55 for a party pack. And if you’re really feeling frisky, add on chips for just $1.

Deliveries happen every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you’d like to have them come to your neighborhood, send them a text message to this number: 832-547-0912. You can also follow their Facebook page for updates on where they’ll be located next.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: