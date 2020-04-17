This adult ice cream truck will deliver frozen cocktails to your Houston home

HOUSTON – Yes, you read that right. A frozen cocktail truck is making its rounds in Houston and could be heading to your neighborhood soon.

Houston restaurant Bovine and Barley is behind this innovative idea. Delivery areas include Midtown, Downtown, Montrose, Washington, The Galleria and The Heights.

And on the menu?

Moscow Mule

Margarita

Mezcal Margarita

Pina Colada

Daquiri

Michelada

Prices range from a single serving for $9 all the way to $55 for a party pack. And if you’re really feeling frisky, add on chips for just $1.

Deliveries happen every day from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. If you’d like to have them come to your neighborhood, send them a text message to this number: 832-547-0912. You can also follow their Facebook page for updates on where they’ll be located next.