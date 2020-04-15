Hiding from your kids? Cutting your own bangs? These are your “Quarantine Confessions”

HOUSTON – With all of this new found time at home, have you been doing a few things you wouldn’t normally do?

Maybe it’s eating leftover Chinese food for breakfast, trying to dye your own hair, or just sitting in the car with nowhere to go. WE FEEL YOUR PAIN.

We are definitely not here to judge, but rather let you vent! Watch Lauren Kelly gather up a few “Quarantine Confessions” that we can all relate to.