This FREE planting kit is the perfect outdoor activity for kids in Houston

HOUSTON – Are the kids sick and tired of being cooped up inside? Are YOU sick and tired of the kids being cooped up inside?!

This free planting kit could be the answer you’ve been searching for... emphasis on FREE.

John Moore Services is giving out 100 activity planting kits to local kids at no charge. Kits include potting soil, pots and several packets of seeds for vegetables and flowers.

Here are the details:

Kits are available to Houston homeowners

Home must include children or grandchildren under the age of 12

One kit per household

You must apply to receive a kit, here

John Moore Services is a Houston-based home service provider, specializing in plumbing, air conditioning, electrical and “Moore.” The kits are a part of their “Be Moore and Do Moore” for Houstonians campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic.