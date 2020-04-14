KPRC 2’s news anchor Kris Gutierrez on family, his return to Houston and Bill Balleza

HOUSTON – In the early 2000′s, Kris Gutierrez was a familiar face for Houstonians as a local reporter and fill-in anchor on KPRC 2.

After thirteen years away from the Bayou city, he’s back as KPRC’s new evening news anchor and he chatted with Houston Life about his return to our city, his family life and his conversations with TV icon Bill Balleza.

“I was texting Bill just this past week just to let him know how grateful I am to be in the chair that he sat in thirty-nine plus years. He told me… ‘Welcome back to Houston and it’s the greatest job in America,’ and I couldn’t agree more,’” said Gutierrez, who is now anchoring the station’s 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscast with Dominique Sachse, and KPRC 2 News at 5 p.m. with Lauren Freeman.

“I’m not here to replace Bill Balleza. I just want to build on the foundation he set long before I got here,” said Gutierrez, who explained why Houston is such a special place for him.

“It’s great to be back here in Houston. My wife grew up here. I met my wife here at this television station, so this a big part of our journey as a family and as a couple. We’re just so blessed to be back,” said Gutierrez, who is married to reporter Krystle Gutierrez.

“Now we come back and we have an 11-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son. So, we’re so blessed. We want to raise our kids here in Houston,” said Gutierrez, who mentioned their visits to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

“My kids, in fact, have both won belt buckles as part of the Mutton Bustin’ competition when they were 5-years-old,” said Gutierrez, who loves to wear boots with his suits.

“I’m a simple guy. I’m a news guy, but I love all things cowboy,” he said.

