What to do your with your nails when salons are closed

HOUSTON – When owner Maryam Naderi made the decision to close the doors to Paloma Nails due to coronavirus, manicures weren’t the first thing on her mind. “I was grappling with ‘How are we going to pay rent? What about our employees?' There was just so much on my mind that I wasn’t thinking about people that needed their nails done.”

It wasn’t until a suggestion from a friend that Naderi decided to start providing at-home manicure, pedicure and removal kits, the latter of which help with safely removing shellac, dip or gel. “This is stuff that you won’t hurt yourself, it’s very simple,” said Naderi, “Honestly I think you’ll be better at it than you even think, it’s very intuitive. It’s totally doable.”

Naderi goes over a DIY nail tutorial with Houston Life co-host Courtney in the video above.

Here’s what you can find in the kits:

Paloma Nails manicure kit. (KPRC)

Manicure Kit, $55

CND or Essie Gel Couture Polish (color of your choice)

CND top coat

Nail buffers

Orange Woodstick

Polish remover

Cuticle softener

Cuticle oil

Nail file

Paloma Nails Pedicure kit. (KPRC)

Pedicure Kit $55

CND or Essie Gel Couture Polish (color of your choice)

Nail buffers

Orange Woodstick

Polish remover

Pedi file

Nail file

Cuticle oil

Toe separators

QTICA Foot balm

Paloma Nails removal kit. (KPRC)

Removal Kit (removes dip, gel and shellac) $35

- Coarse nail file

- 12 foil wraps

- Remover solution

- Stainless steel metal pusher

- SPA RITUAL Nail strengthening treatment

How you can purchase:

In-store pick up at Paloma Nails Heights location is available every week but days and times vary. Following them on Instagram is the best way to know when they will be open. To place an order or request delivery/shipping text (713) 373-5946 or call (346) 406-3186.

Delivery:

Paloma Nails delivers for free if the address is within a three mile radius of their Heights location. If the address is outside the three mile radius the cost is $1 per mile.