Just $2 can help deliver a meal to a Houston child in need. Here’s how.

HOUSTON – As the need for social distancing has increased, so has the need to feed hungry children in Houston.

“We literally grew 133 percent almost overnight,” Beth Harp, executive director of Kids’ Meals, Inc., said.

Kids’ Meals, Inc. is a nonprofit fighting hunger in our community by delivering food to children ages 5 and under.

Harp said they’re used to delivering meals to 3,000 kids every day. They’re now delivering to almost 7,000 kids every day, mostly preschool-aged children and their siblings.

“They’re coming to our back docks... just with such amazing relief that we can help them feed their families," Harp said. "Sometimes it’s both mom and dad (who) have been laid off.”

So how has Kids’ Meals, Inc. been able to keep their doors open during this time while more than doubling their output?

Two ways: Volunteers and donations. And they’re in great need of both.

To volunteer, you can register on their website. Volunteers will be asked to wear a mask and gloves and stay six feet apart during this time.

And it only takes a $2 donation to make a difference.

“For less than $2 we can provide a meal, prepare it and deliver it to the home, trailer or apartment of a hungry child in need," Harp said.

Harp said that $2 goes toward covering the cost of vans, staff, gas, food and the facility.

You can donate online, or you can shop to benefit the cause with Kendra Scott.

Shop KendraScott.com on April 9, 2020, and use promo code “GIVEBACK7040” at checkout for 20 percent of your purchase to go directly to Kids’ Meals, Inc.

And if you know a child in need, here are all the ways to get in touch with Kids’ Meals: