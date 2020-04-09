Texas wine and food expert shares 3 easy treats to make at home this Easter
HOUSTON – Tanji Patton of “Goodtaste with Tanji” shares 3 easy recipes to try this Easter holiday, from Peanut Butter Cup Brownies to Confetti Popcorn and a Prosecco Sherbet drink.
All of the recipes are easy to make and easy to enjoy with the family at home.
Peanut Butter Cup Brownies
Ingredients:
- Non-stick spray for greasing
- One 17 to 20-ounce box brownie mix plus additional ingredients called for on box
- 12 full-size Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups unwrapped
- Easter chocolate candies or flaky sea salt for topping
Preheat the oven according to the package instructions and grease an 8-by-8-inch metal pan.
In a large bowl, prepare the brownie mix according to package instructions. Using a spatula, spread half of the brownie batter in the bottom of the pan. Arrange 9 of the peanut butter cups in the pan, then cut the remaining 3 in half and fit in along the edges. Scrape the remaining brownie batter into the pan and smooth the top. Sprinkle with flaky sea salt.
Bake the brownies until crisp around the edges and the middle is set, 35 to 45 minutes depending on the mix. Transfer the pan to a wire rack and let cool completely.
Easter Confetti Popcorn
Ingredients:
- Popcorn (works with fresh or bagged versions)
- Pastel candies (like Easter M&M’s)
- Pastel sprinkles
- Clear container for presentation
Add a layer of popcorn to the bottom of a clear container, then pour in your candies, repeat as desired and finally top with sprinkles.
Prosecco/Sherbet Drink
Ingredients:
- Prosecco
- Sherbet
- Lime wedges for garnish
Top a glass of Prosecco off with a small scoop of sherbet. Use lime or orange-flavored sherbets to stick with the pastel color theme! Add a lime wedge to the rim for garnish.
