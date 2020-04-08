Passover 2020: the year of the socially distant Seder

HOUSTON – What year 2020 has been so far....RIGHT??!!!! (I know, cue the eyeroll...)

With Coronavirus concerns, we’ve all had to learn how to modify the way we do normal our activities; like celebrate birthdays, work from home, home schooling, outdoor events, and wedding receptions, among many others. Since social distancing is a must, even celebrating holidays looks different this year.

For the Jewish community, today is the start of Passover. One of the holiest holidays, which usually brings families together for a big seder (meal) after prayers are recited.

Since no one can get together for this year’s gathering, Lauren Kelly’s nephews and niece sent over some Passover knowledge for all of us to enjoy. Happy Passover friends!