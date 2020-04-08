86ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

Houston Life

3 eggcellent DIY crafts to get the kids eggcited about Easter

Catherine Sorto, Producer, Houston Life

Tags: CRAFTS, DIY, EASTER

HOUSTON – This year, celebrating Easter may look a little different with social distancing, but never the less, if you’re in need of some festive family fun, we’ve got you covered with fun projects that are budget-friendly.

Upcycling expert, Sarah Teresinski shares eggcelent crafting ideas to keep the kids entertained.

PROJECT #1: UPCYCLE EASTER EGGS INTO A LEARNING TOOL

Easter egg puzzle
Easter egg puzzle (Easter egg puzzle)

MATERIALS NEEDED:

  • Egg carton
  • Plastic Easter eggs
  • Sharpie

DIRECTIONS:

On the top portion of the egg:

  1. Write the first part of a word, OR
  2. Write a capital letter

On the bottom portion of the egg:

  1. Write the second part of a word, OR
  2. Write the matching lowercase letter
  • Mix and match the tops and bottoms to learn new words or the ABC’s

PROJECT #2: UPCYCLE OLD BOOKS INTO A BUNNY GARLAND

Bunny garland
Bunny garland (Bunny garland)

MATERIALS NEEDED:

  • Old book that's been ripped or ruined
  • A hole puncher
  • String
  • Glue
  • Cotton balls
  • Scissors

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Tear out pages of the book, (the more you use the longer the garland)
  2. Fold page in half
  3. Trace a bunny pattern on one side of the folded page
  4. Cut along your traced pattern  
  5. Unfold and use a hole punch to punch a hole in the middle of each ear
  6. Glue a cotton ball on each bunny for a tail
  7. Pull string through the holes in the ears, slide bunnies through, and hang the garland up

PROJECT #3: UPCYCLE A SODA BOTTLE INTO A PLANTER

Bunny planter
Bunny planter (Bunny planter)

MATERIALS NEEDED:

  • One 2L soda bottle
  • White spray paint
  • Sharpies
  • Scissors/x-acto knife
  • Flower or plant of choice

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Use an x-acto knife to cut off the top spout of the bottle
  2. Use a sharpie to trace bunny ears on the plastic bottle
  3. Use scissors to cut bunny ears along the traced pattern
  4. Spray paint with colors of choice
  5. Use sharpie to draw a bunny face
  6. Add flowers or plant of your choice

Follow Sarah on Instagram for more fun projects like these!

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: