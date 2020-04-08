3 eggcellent DIY crafts to get the kids eggcited about Easter

HOUSTON – This year, celebrating Easter may look a little different with social distancing, but never the less, if you’re in need of some festive family fun, we’ve got you covered with fun projects that are budget-friendly.

Upcycling expert, Sarah Teresinski shares eggcelent crafting ideas to keep the kids entertained.

PROJECT #1: UPCYCLE EASTER EGGS INTO A LEARNING TOOL

Easter egg puzzle (Easter egg puzzle)

MATERIALS NEEDED:

Egg carton

Plastic Easter eggs

Sharpie

DIRECTIONS:

On the top portion of the egg:

Write the first part of a word, OR Write a capital letter

On the bottom portion of the egg:

Write the second part of a word, OR Write the matching lowercase letter

Mix and match the tops and bottoms to learn new words or the ABC’s

PROJECT #2: UPCYCLE OLD BOOKS INTO A BUNNY GARLAND

Bunny garland (Bunny garland)

MATERIALS NEEDED:

Old book that's been ripped or ruined

A hole puncher

String

Glue

Cotton balls

Scissors

DIRECTIONS:

Tear out pages of the book, (the more you use the longer the garland) Fold page in half Trace a bunny pattern on one side of the folded page Cut along your traced pattern Unfold and use a hole punch to punch a hole in the middle of each ear Glue a cotton ball on each bunny for a tail Pull string through the holes in the ears, slide bunnies through, and hang the garland up

PROJECT #3: UPCYCLE A SODA BOTTLE INTO A PLANTER

Bunny planter (Bunny planter)

MATERIALS NEEDED:

One 2L soda bottle

White spray paint

Sharpies

Scissors/x-acto knife

Flower or plant of choice

DIRECTIONS:

Use an x-acto knife to cut off the top spout of the bottle Use a sharpie to trace bunny ears on the plastic bottle Use scissors to cut bunny ears along the traced pattern Spray paint with colors of choice Use sharpie to draw a bunny face Add flowers or plant of your choice

