3 eggcellent DIY crafts to get the kids eggcited about Easter
HOUSTON – This year, celebrating Easter may look a little different with social distancing, but never the less, if you’re in need of some festive family fun, we’ve got you covered with fun projects that are budget-friendly.
Upcycling expert, Sarah Teresinski shares eggcelent crafting ideas to keep the kids entertained.
PROJECT #1: UPCYCLE EASTER EGGS INTO A LEARNING TOOL
MATERIALS NEEDED:
- Egg carton
- Plastic Easter eggs
- Sharpie
DIRECTIONS:
On the top portion of the egg:
- Write the first part of a word, OR
- Write a capital letter
On the bottom portion of the egg:
- Write the second part of a word, OR
- Write the matching lowercase letter
- Mix and match the tops and bottoms to learn new words or the ABC’s
PROJECT #2: UPCYCLE OLD BOOKS INTO A BUNNY GARLAND
MATERIALS NEEDED:
- Old book that's been ripped or ruined
- A hole puncher
- String
- Glue
- Cotton balls
- Scissors
DIRECTIONS:
- Tear out pages of the book, (the more you use the longer the garland)
- Fold page in half
- Trace a bunny pattern on one side of the folded page
- Cut along your traced pattern
- Unfold and use a hole punch to punch a hole in the middle of each ear
- Glue a cotton ball on each bunny for a tail
- Pull string through the holes in the ears, slide bunnies through, and hang the garland up
PROJECT #3: UPCYCLE A SODA BOTTLE INTO A PLANTER
MATERIALS NEEDED:
- One 2L soda bottle
- White spray paint
- Sharpies
- Scissors/x-acto knife
- Flower or plant of choice
DIRECTIONS:
- Use an x-acto knife to cut off the top spout of the bottle
- Use a sharpie to trace bunny ears on the plastic bottle
- Use scissors to cut bunny ears along the traced pattern
- Spray paint with colors of choice
- Use sharpie to draw a bunny face
- Add flowers or plant of your choice
Follow Sarah on Instagram for more fun projects like these!
