Keep the kids entertained with these 4 parenting hacks

HOUSTON – If your Play-Doh is played out, and you’re running out of ways to keep the kids occupied, YOU ARE NOT ALONE!

Lifestyle expert and mom of two, Dee Brown, shares four easy hacks to help you reconnect with your little ones.

1. “KEEPIE UPPIE”

The objective of the game is to keep the balloon afloat. Once it touches the ground, you are out. It can be pretty reckless when played inside the home, so make sure you have adequate space.

2. TAKE IT BACK TO NATURE

Plant a tree in the backyard with the kids, and tend to it daily. Try to choose something they will get excited about, like blueberries.

3. INDOOR CAMPING

This activity includes both games and s’mores. Place a curbside pickup order for everything you may need.

Build a tent in the middle of the room, turn out the lights and if you want to take things up a notch, you can even pull up a fireplace video on YouTube.

Brown suggests really using this time to talk with your children. Ask questions and give them a chance to talk about what’s on their mind.

And when all else fails...

4. DANCE PARTY

Nothing eases stress or breaks tension like a good old fashion dance party. So crank up the music and just go with the flow! Try introducing the little ones to some classic rock or ’80s party tunes.

For more mom hacks, follow Dee Brown on her Instagram page.