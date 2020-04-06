Help local seniors in need by donating essentials at Houston-area Kroger stores

HOUSTON – We want to tell you about a way you can help local seniors in need. Many in our area are home-bound and can’t travel to the grocery store for food and essentials. Next time you are shopping for groceries at Kroger, buy a few extra items that you can donate. Drop-off bins are located inside local stores. Those items will then be brought to Gallery Furniture’s North Freeway location, where team members and volunteers will distribute them with no-contact deliveries. Items they need include bottled water, non-perishable foods and cleaning products. Contact Gallery Furniture for more information, including how you can request a care package for a senior or disabled citizen.