“We finished Netflix.” Lauren Kelly’s ‘Quarantine Chronicles’ part 2

HOUSTON – Anyone know what day it is? Anyone have more Netflix suggestions? Anyone else feeling a bit delirious after all this time at home? If so, you’re not alone!

It’s been 3 weeks of staying home to stay safe, and by now we’re all feeling the affects of keeping busy without leaving the house.

We’ve run out of shows to watch, we’re tired of snacking all day, and it seems like it goes straight from coffee time to wine time. (But think of all the money we’re saving on gas!)

Check out Lauren Kelly and her boyfriend Gabriel’s “Quarantine Chronicles” and let us know the weird things YOU’RE doing to pass the time.