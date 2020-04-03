Finance Friday: Here’s everything you need to know regarding the new CARES Act

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – You’ve probably heard of the Federal CARES Act that aims to provide relief to Americans as a result of covid-19.

Certified financial planner and president of Shakiba Capital, Trevor Shakiba along with certified public accountant with Jenkins and Associates, Kevin Jenkins share 6 important updates regarding the act.