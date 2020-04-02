OneUp Duo’s Adam and Jerome spread message of hope and love with music

HOUSTON – We first met and fell in love with this singing duo and real-life couple on season 15 of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Adam and Jerome Bell-Bastien of OneUp Duo prove their love is limitless and inspire us all to come together.

This message is especially important to remember, considering recent events.

“What we’ve always wanted to do is send a positive message to people, especially at a time like this when there’s just so much going on, there’s chaos all around us.” Jerome explains. “So we tried to just come up with cute little ways to keep people smiling and happy, even if it’s just for a moment of their day.”

The guys wanted to give their fans a shout-out and let them know, “don’t worry, be happy.”

🚨 P S A 🚨 . . . Stress and worry only increase our chances and intensity of sickness...so, in the words of Bobby McFarrin...Don’t Worry, Be Happy. ♥️♥️ . . . #oneupduo #duo #happy #positivevibes #positivequotes #dontworrybehappy #cover #singers #thevoice #kellyclarkson #theellenshow #husbands #love #loveislove #loveislimitless #throwback #throwbackthursday #men #menwithstyle #mensstyle #interracialcouple #couplegoals #instagood #instagay #instadaily #fun #funvideos #nbcthevoice Posted by OneUp Duo on Thursday, March 19, 2020

Adam also had a special message for their Houston fans.

“Thank you all for your continued support. It’s always been such an incredible time going to Houston, we can’t wait to get back. We’re hoping to be able to be back for Pride again, if that doesn’t get postponed.”

Until then you can follow them on social media for updates on new music and what they have been up to at home.