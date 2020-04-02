How COVID-19 could affect your pregnancy now or in the future
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
HOUSTON – Dr. Lisa Hollier, Chief Medical Officer, Texas Children’s Health Plan chats with Houston Life’s Derrick Shore about what to expect with COVID-19 during your pregnancy now or in the future.
For more information, visit TexasChildrensCoronavirus.org.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.