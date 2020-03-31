Daycare, symptoms and preparedness: Texas Children’s Hospital answers questions about COVID-19
The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.
HOUSTON – Dr. Stan Spinner, chief medical officer and vice president of Texas Children’s Pediatrics and Texas Children’s Urgent Care, answers questions about allowing your children to go to daycare, symptoms and preparedness to treat patients.
For more information, visit TexasChildrensCoronavirus.org.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.