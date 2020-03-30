Support the Dumpling Dudez by ordering dumplings to-go

HOUSTON – There’s nothing better than taking that leap of faith into something new with your best friend, and for Mike and Chih of the Dumpling Dudez, their love is DUMPLINGS!

The pair have been cooking together for 12 years, but they both worked as engineers before leaving their corporate jobs to pursue their dumpling dreams.

The Dudez make all kinds of dumpling flavors, and their colors are made with all-natural ingredients. Normally, their classes are perfect for birthdays, team building, or even a cute date night...but due to the Coronavirus, the two have had to completely change their business model.

Here’s an update on how you can still order from the Dumpling Dudez!