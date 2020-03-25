Emergency room care: How Texas Children’s Hospital is preparing for COVID-19
HOUSTON – In the video above, Dr. Brent Kaziny, Medical Director, Emergency Management at Texas Children’s Hospital talks about their preparedness to care for patients with a communicable disease like COVID-19.
For more information, visit TexasChildrensCoronavirus.org.
