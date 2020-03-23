How Texas Children’s Hospital is preparing to treat patients for COVID-19
HOUSTON – Dr. Amy Arrington, Medical Director, Special Isolation Unit at Texas Children’s Hospital West Campus, joins Houston Life’s Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala to share how they’re uniquely prepared to care for patients with a communicable disease like COVID-19.
