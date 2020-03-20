Got beans? These 4 pantry-perfect recipes will get you through social distancing in Houston

HOUSTON – We all likely have a can of beans hiding in the back of the cabinet. But in just a matter of days, those forgotten beans have become a hot commodity. Experts are even recommending beans be one of the first things you grab when prepping your pantry for social distancing.

So, what exactly are you going to do with all these beans?

Before you panic - we’ve done the hard work for you. And we’re happy to report that beans are anything but boring!

Below you’ll find four recipes that are Houston Life tested and approved.

1. Black Bean Burgers

Get outside and use that grill! This vegan recipe, provided by registered nurse and vegan lifestyle blogger Chinwe Orabuchi, is perfect for everyone in the family and takes less than 30 minutes to assemble and cook.

***Click here for the recipe***

2. The Homemade Cabana Bowl

Homemade Cabana Bowl (Homemade Cabana Bowl)

This is a healthy take on your favorite bowl at Taco Cabana, provided by Mary Ellen Phipps of Milk and Honey Nutrition. She recommends adding in broccoli, shredded cheese, guacamole for that plant-based fat and extra veggies for additional fiber.

***Click here for the recipe***

3. BBQ Chicken Street Tacos

This may be the best recipe on the list, only because it was designed as a make-ahead freezer meal! Founder of $5 Dinners and MyFreezeEasy, Erin Chase, shared this recipe to help you simplify dinner stock up, save time and money!

***Click here for the recipe***

4. 3 Bean Chili Soup

The prep time is only 15 minutes?! YES, PLEASE! Culinary instructor and owner of Smart in the Kitchen, Marcia Smart, saves the day with this pantry-ready recipe.

***Click here for the recipe***

Until next time, happy quaran-BEAN-ing!