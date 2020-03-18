Houston licensed professional counselor shares a simple way to stay mentally healthy
HOUSTON – If spending more time at home has you feeling a bit stir crazy or stressed out, there are some simple ways to help you stay relaxed and healthy.
Licensed professional counselor and owner of Living Well Professional Counseling Services, Dr. Shana D. Lewis shares tips to help.
For a detailed list of her tips and to connect with Dr. Lewis, click here.
Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.