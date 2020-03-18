81ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (713) 778-4745.

81ºF

Houston Life

Houston licensed professional counselor shares a simple way to stay mentally healthy

Catherine Sorto, Producer, Houston Life

Tags: mental health, coronavirus, houston life

HOUSTON – If spending more time at home has you feeling a bit stir crazy or stressed out, there are some simple ways to help you stay relaxed and healthy.

Licensed professional counselor and owner of Living Well Professional Counseling Services, Dr. Shana D. Lewis shares tips to help.

For a detailed list of her tips and to connect with Dr. Lewis, click here.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: