Watch Courtney and Derrick take on the Fruit By The Foot Challenge

Now that we've all got plenty of time at home to spend looking for ways to stay entertained, we have found another viral challenge for you to try.

This one is called the “Fruit By The Foot Challenge,” and it’s a good one!

Here’s how it works: Any amount of players can play.

Each player then takes their own Fruit By The Foot, unwraps it, and puts one end in their mouth.

The object is to see who can finish the whole thing first without using your hands. (Trust us, it’s tougher than you think!)

The person who eats the whole thing first, swallows it, and then shouts “FRUIT BY THE FOOT!” wins.

Watch as Courtney and Derrick give it a try!