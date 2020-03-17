A list of binge-worthy Netflix shows to help you forget you’re stuck inside

HOUSTON – You’ve cleaned the house, done the laundry AND the dishes, and now you’re staring at the tv screen. There are so many options on your Netflix homepage it almost feels a little overwhelming. Like, WHERE DO I START??

Well, since no one is leaving the house it’s time to do some serious binge-watching!

By now I’m sure you’ve seen a few lists of shows new to the 'Flix, but the Houston Life team put together a few more suggestions to help pass the (quaran)time.

NEW NETFLIX SHOWS:

1. Cheer

2. On My Block

3. Locke And Key

4. Love Is Blind

5. YOU

6. Babies

7. Narcos

8. Ozark (new season 3 starts 3/27)

9. The Circle

10. I Am Not Okay With This

RE-WATCHABLE FAVS:

1. Parks & Recreation

2. The Office

3. That 70′s Show

4. Black Mirror

5. Arrested Development

6. Good Girls

7. GLOW

8. Stranger Things

9. Mad Men

10. Breaking Bad

ANYTIME MOVIE OPTIONS:

1. NEW: A Marriage Story

2. Secret Life of Pets 2

3. To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before (original and sequel)

4. NEW: Spenser Confidential

5. Silver Linings Playbook

6. Jerry McGuire

7. Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse

8. Birdbox

9. He’s Just Not That Into You

10. Step Brothers