From block parties to beer halls, here’s where to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day around Houston

HOUSTON – It’s the time of year to bust out your green gear. St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner, and a lot of places in Houston are starting the party early. From bagpipes and Irish dancing to green beer and mimosas, there are plenty of festivities happening around town that will fill the whole city with the luck of the Irish. We’ve rounded up a lucky number of seven parties in Houston that are going all out to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

1. Holman Draft Hall

Holman Draft Hall in Houston celebrates St. Patrick's Day with a big party including a green and white balloon drop. (KPRC)

Event description: “Join us for an all-day celebration on Saturday, March 14! We’re serving brunch with green beer AND mimosas. Enjoy a photobooth, bagpipers, Irish dancers, an Irish mule class, a raffle drawing, DJ and more! Best part: no cover!”

When: Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m.

Where: 820 Holman St., Houston, TX 77002

2. Jack & Ginger’s

Jack & Ginger's St. Patrick’s Day Festival We’re gearing up to host the best St. Patrick’s Day Festival in Houston, thank brew very much🍻 Come party with us on Saturday, March 14th with live music and tons of food and drink options🥨 https://www.facebook.com/events/200846931030051/ Posted by Jack & Ginger's - HTX on Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Event description: “Get lucky at Jack & Ginger’s St. Patrick’s Festival on Saturday, March 14th! We’ll have beer, live music, food tents, merch and more from 12 - 10 p.m. IRISH you would come join us for all the fun🎉🍀🍻”

When: Saturday, March 14 from 12 – 10 p.m.

Where: 2416 Brazos St. Ste. C, Houston, TX 77006

3. McIntyre’s Heights

Event description: “Houston Heights brings you the best festival to kick off St. Patricks Day at McIntyre’s Heights’ 4th Annual St. Patrick’s Weekend Festival!! Saturday, March 14th and Tuesday, March 17th. We’ve got green beer, awesome food trucks and the best live music! Live performances on our outside stage by Brian BC Carrion (2 p.m. - 6 p.m.) opening up for Breakfast at Tiffanys (7 p.m. -11 p.m.) Following Tuesday, March 17th the Lone Star All-stars will be providing live music to keep the spirits going! Join us all weekend long for some fun and don’t forget to wear green.”

When: Saturday, March 14 at 12 p.m. – Tuesday, March 17 at 10 p.m.

Where: 1230 W. 20th St. Houston, TX 77008

4. Lucky’s Pub

Great line up of events to kick off St. Patrick's Day Festival 2020 - Downtown! Use promo code "march20" to save 20% for... Posted by Lucky's Pub on Sunday, March 8, 2020

Event description: “Lucky’s Pub and 94.5 The Buzz present the 13th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival in EaDo. Wear green and enjoy three stages of live music, costumes, food trucks and plenty of green beer as the party spills out into the street. There will also be a live morning taping of the Rod Ryan Show, leprechauns and bagpipers, breakfast tacos and more. If you can’t make it on the big day, then swing by Lucky’s Pub from Friday, March 13 through Monday, March 16 and enjoy green beer, crawfish, bands and more in the lead up to Tuesday’s festivities.”

When: Tuesday, March 17 at 5 a.m. – Wednesday, March 18 at 2 a.m.

Where: 801 Saint Emanuel St., Houston, TX 77003

5. Griff’s Irish Pub

Event description: “Houston’s ORIGINAL Irish Pub, servin’ up cold drinks and good times for OVER 50 years and home of Houston’s longest running St. Patrick’s Day Celebration! Come join us for our 55th Annual St. Patrick’s Day Festival. The music starts at noon with 5 bands playing on the big stage and two DJ’s mixing on the back patio and inside too! Of course we will have lots of green beer and other Irish libations, Irish dancers, face painting and plenty of corn beef and cabbage along with other great Griff’s food! Let’s get sham-rocked!”

When: Tuesday, March 17 at 10 a.m. – Wednesday, March 18 at 2 a.m.

Where: 3416 Roseland St. Houston, TX 77006

6. 5th Annual Green Mile: St. Patrick’s Block Party

Houstonians celebrate St. Patrick's Day at one of the biggest block parties in the city known as The Green Mile. (KPRC)

Event description: “Celebrate St. Paddy’s Day with the 5th Annual Green Mile, a block party taking over participating bars like Clutch Bar, Concrete Cowboy, Lincoln Bar and more on Washington Ave. We come back to the ever growing Washington Ave as our plans are only to expand with bars and parking lots! We’re all coming together for one goal...to create the biggest and most memorable St. Patrick’s Day block party Houston has ever seen!! Each participating venue will have specials and surprises for all participating Mile guests! 🍀 Leprechauns 🍀 Live Bag Pipes 🍀 Stilt Walkers 🍀 Games 🍀 Scavenger Hunt 🍀 and more than a few surprises...Green beers & green beads and more will be on hand!”

When: Tuesday, March 17 at 11 a.m. – Wednesday, March 18 at 2 a.m.

Where: 5334 Washington Ave. (5000 Block), Houston, TX 77007

7. McGonigel’s Mucky Duck

Event description: “2020 will be the Duck’s 30th year as Houston’s home for a family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day celebration. The fun begins when award-winning piper EJ Jones heralds the day from the rooftop piping in duckers from far and wide. Come hungry! You don’t want to miss the Duck’s famous fish and chips, shepherd’s pie, beef Guinness, corned beef and cabbage and, of course, homemade bread pudding with Tullamore DEW Irish Whiskey Sauce. When you think of the Duck, think tradition! Traditional Irish Music. Traditional Irish Food. Traditional Irish Song. Traditional Irish Fun.”

When: Tuesday, March 17 from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: 425 Norfolk St., Houston, TX 77098

