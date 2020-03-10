Houston History: Meet Charlotte Marie Baldwin Allen, the ‘Mother of Houston’

HOUSTON – Born on July 14, 1805, in Onondaga County, New York, Charlotte Marie Baldwin Allen is credited for establishing the namesake of the fourth largest city in the country. Allen, to many, became known as the"Mother of Houston."

Allen married August Chapman Allen, one of the brothers who purchased 6,642 acres of land near the headwaters of Buffalo Bayou. It is believed in 1836, Charlotte Allen arrived at the prosperous new city and suggested to name it “Houston.”

Over the next 45 years, she became a prominent role in the development of Houston. She was a philanthropist and businesswoman, she also sold the site of the former Republic’s capital.

In 1907, Charlotte Baldwin Allen elementary school became the first public school in the city named after a woman. A steamer was also named in her honor.